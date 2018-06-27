Boy (5) run over by 'drink driver' at Spanish resort

A five-year-old Irish boy is in intensive care after being run over by a hit-and-run 'drink driver' in a Spanish holiday resort.

The youngster was injured on Monday night in Salou while crossing the road at a zebra crossing.

The vehicle that hit him was a Mediterranean Games official car. The suspect driver was arrested after going into a local police station around 45 minutes after the 11.45pm accident and failing a breath test. Local reports said he was three times over the drink-drive limit. The injured boy was taken to the Joan XXIII Hospital in Tarragona. His condition yesterday was described as serious but his life is not thought to be in danger.

It's understood that he was staying at a campsite called Camping and Resort Sanguli in Salou, on the Costa Dourada. Witnesses are said to have given police the number plate of the vehicle involved and investigators had already retrieved a piece of the bumper from the ground before the driver handed himself in. The car that hit him was a white Auris Toyota that formed part of the fleet of official vehicles of the Mediterranean Games, an event held every four years between nations around or very close to the Mediterranean Sea.

Organisers of the Games said the Spanish man held by police was working for a sub-contractor and wasn't on duty when the youngster was knocked over. He is expected to appear before an investigating magistrate in a closed court hearing. A spokesman for the Mediterranean Games Tarragona 2018 said in a statement: "We can confirm a traffic accident in Salou involved an official vehicle driven by a man working for a sub-contracted firm who was not a direct employee of the organising committee.

"As a result of the accident a five-year-old Irish boy was injured and was taken to the Joan XXIII Hospital in Tarragona. "The youngster is in intensive care but he is progressing favourably."

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed that consular assistance is being provided to the family.

Irish Independent