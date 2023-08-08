Boy (5) killed in Kerry quad-bike tragedy was on holidays from UK

A five-year-old boy who died in a tragic quad-biking accident in Kerry was from the UK and had been on a family holiday in the area.

The boy – who had not been named last night – suffered fatal injuries in a freak accident with a quad bike on Sunday afternoon at a property in west Kerry.

His family were visiting close relatives in the area at the time.

The incident occurred on a private property outside Castlegregory shortly after 3pm on Sunday.

It is understood the five-year-old was with a relative when the accident occurred.

The boy suffered critical injuries and desperate efforts were made to help him. Gardaí and paramedics raced to the scene but, despite their efforts, the little boy was pronounced dead a short time later.

The child was transferred to University Hospital Kerry (UHK) where a full post-mortem examination was scheduled to be carried out by the State Pathologist’s Office.

Garda sources confirmed that the death is being treated as a tragic accident.

A garda liaison officer has been appointed to assist the heartbroken family.

Castlegregory parish priest Fr Eamon Mulvihill was called on to console the distraught family, as the entire community of Castlegregory was left deeply shocked by the tragedy.

He urged everyone in the parish and diocese to remember the heartbroken family in their prayers over the coming difficult days.

Gardaí said the boy’s distraught family have appealed for their privacy to be respected as they come to terms with the tragedy.

“An Garda Síochána ask that the media give the family privacy at this time and report on this incident sensitively. No further information is being made available at this time,” a spokesperson said.

A file will now be prepared by the gardaí for the Kerry Coroner’s Office.

An inquest into the tragedy is expected to be held next year.

Locals expressed shock at the accident and said it had cast a dark cloud over the entire west Kerry area for the bank holiday weekend.