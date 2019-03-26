GARDAÍ are examining a car to determine if it was the vehicle involved in a hit and run which left a Cork toddler in hospital with serious injuries.

Boy (3) remains in serious condition following hit and run as gardaí carry out forensic examination of car

The three year old boy remains in a serious condition in Cork University Hospital (CUH) with head injuries after the accident between 3.30pm and 4pm yesterday.

The youngster was apparently knocked down by a car in the Castle Meadows area just off the Skehard Road in Mahon/Blackrock as he was playing.

Gardaí said the vehicle involved failed to remain at the scene. Pedestrians rushed to assist the injured child with paramedics on the scene within minutes.

A blue-coloured car was later found by Gardaí parked less than 2km away. The vehicle is now undergoing a detailed forensic examination to determine if it was involved in the incident.

Former Lord Mayor of Cork, Councillor Chris O'Leary, is a friend of the little boy's family and appealed for anyone with information to come forward and assist Gardaí.

"What happened with this young toddler was horrific and my deepest sympathy goes to his family who I know personally," he said.

"I would ask people to come forward. I think the people who were involved in this should give themselves in."

"I would also say to people - if you have information, if you have footage on your dash cam or your phone, please give that to the Gardaí and let them deal with it."

"The Gardaí have been trying to piece together what happened and how it happened."

"I would encourage the public to come forward - more importantly, to the individual who was driving, please come forward and give yourself in."

Gardaí are investigating the full circumstances of the accident and have appealed to any eyewitnesses to contact them to assist their inquiries.

Any motorist or taxi driver whose vehicle is equipped with a dash cam and who was in the general Skehard Road area is also asked to contact Gardaí.

Garda forensic accident scene investigators are examining the area where the collision occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on (021) 4522000 or the Garda Confidential Line (1800) 666111.

