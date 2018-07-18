GARDAÍ are investigating the tragic death of a two-year old boy who died after being struck by a vehicle at a halting site

Boy (2) killed after being struck by car

The toddler was rushed to Crumlin Children’s Hospital following the accident at Silverbridge, Bray, Co Wicklow, at about 4.30pm yesterday but he was pronounced dead.

Local independent councillor Brendan Thornhill said that the tragedy was unfathomable for the boy’s family and the wider community.

“It’s terrible on top of the tragedies at Carrickmines,”

Mr Thornhill said of the horrific fire at the south Dublin halting site in 2015 that claimed the lives of 10 people.

