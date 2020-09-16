Boy (17) rushed to hospital after being struck by car in Louth

A 17-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after being hit by a car in Dromiskin, Louth last night.

The incident occurred on the R132 at Mooretown near Castlebellingham at approximately 1:50am.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí attended at the scene of a serious traffic collision involving a car and a 17-year-old male pedestrian on the R132 at Mooretown near Castlebellingham.

The boy was rushed by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Ardee Station on 041 685 3222 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors