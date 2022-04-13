Boy (17) dead and four others in hospital following single-vehicle collision in Kilkenny

A 17-year-old boy has died and four others are in hospital following a single-vehicle collision that occurred this evening in Kilkenny.

The deceased was a passenger in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was later taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford.

The driver and passengers in the car were all male and one was taken to University Hospital Waterford with serious injuries.

The three others involved in the collision have been taken to hospital with what gardaí are describing as non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash occurred just after 8pm today at Dowling in Piltown in Co Kilkenny.

The road will remain closed overnight with local diversions in place.

A technical examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators is set to take place in the morning.

"Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Anyone with information can contact Thomastown Garda Station 056 7754150 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”