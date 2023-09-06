Boy (16) dies in hospital after falling from a tractor in Co Galway

A teenage boy has died in hospital after falling from a tractor in Co Galway last month.

The tragedy occurred on Wednesday, August 30 in Sylane in the Tuam area of the county.

The 16-year-old was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where he received treatment for serious injuries but sadly lost his battle for life earlier this morning.

Gardai confirmed the tragic news this evening.

“Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic incident which occurred at Sylane in Tuam, Co. Galway on Wednesday evening, 30th August 2023,” a garda spokesperson said.

“The incident occurred at approximately 7.40pm when a male teenager, 16 years, fell from a tractor. He was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where he received treatment for serious injuries.

“The male passed away during the early hours of this morning, Wednesday, 6th September 2023. A post-mortem will take place in due course.”

Gardaí in Galway are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have video footage, to come forward to them.

Gardaí can be contacted at Tuam Garda Station 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.