A teenage boy has died after he was struck by a car in Co Limerick in the early hours of this morning.

A teenage boy has died after he was struck by a car in Co Limerick in the early hours of this morning.

Boy (16) dies after being struck by car in Limerick

The boy (16) was fatally injured following a collision that happened in Garraunboy, Adare, Co Limerick at approximately 3.45 a.m.

His body is to be removed to Limerick University Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, was uninjured.

The scene is currently preserved and a garda forensic investigation will take place shortly.

The road on the N21at the Newcastle West side of Adare village remains closed.

Gardai at Newcastle West are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 - 20650, theGarda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors