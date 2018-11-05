A woman suffered horrific injuries after she was struck by a car in a hit-and-run incident.

A woman suffered horrific injuries after she was struck by a car in a hit-and-run incident.

Boy (16) arrested after car mounts pavement leaving mother of three with horrific injuries

The mother of three remains in serious condition in Tallaght Hospital following the incident last Friday at Canal Bridge, Oberstown, Co Kildare, shortly before 8.30pm.

The 51-year-old woman is believed to have been out walking when she was struck by a car which had mounted the pavement before speeding off.

Gardaí arrested a 16-year-old boy on Saturday in relation to the incident. He was later released.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The Irish Independent understands the woman sustained serious spinal injuries during the incident, as well as several broken bones, after being caught between the car and bridge railings.

It is understood that there were a number of passengers in the car involved in the hit-and-run.

The incident came almost a year after a 16-year-old boy was killed just a short distance away on the same stretch of road.

Dane Loakman died after he was struck by a van while crossing the road to catch a bus on the main Clane road.

His mother Alison has since been calling for greater awareness and traffic-calming in the area.

There have been two serious road collisions in a short period of time.

Local Fianna Fáil TD James Lawless said his thoughts were with the family of the woman involved in Friday's hit-and-run and added cars were often seen "bombing" down the road.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time to contact them at Naas garda station on 045 884300 or on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Irish Independent