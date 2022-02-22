| 8.9°C Dublin

Boy (15) missing from Waterford home since Sunday

Bobby Power has been missing from Waterford since Sunday. Expand

Close

Bobby Power has been missing from Waterford since Sunday.

Bobby Power has been missing from Waterford since Sunday.

Bobby Power has been missing from Waterford since Sunday.

Ciara O'Loughlin

A 15-year-old boy has been missing from his home in Waterford since Sunday.

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Bobby Power, who has been missing the last two days. 

Bobby is described as being 5' 8" in height with a slim build. He has black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Bobby was wearing a black baseball cap, a black jacket and a grey tracksuit with black runners.
Anyone with information on Bobby’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Waterford on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy