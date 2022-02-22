Boy (15) missing from Waterford home since Sunday

Bobby Power has been missing from Waterford since Sunday.

A 15-year-old boy has been missing from his home in Waterford since Sunday.

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Bobby Power, who has been missing the last two days.

Bobby is described as being 5' 8" in height with a slim build. He has black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Bobby was wearing a black baseball cap, a black jacket and a grey tracksuit with black runners.

Anyone with information on Bobby’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Waterford on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.