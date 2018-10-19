A 15-year-old boy remains in a critical condition following a serious road traffic incident involving a truck in Co Laois.

Boy (15) in critical condition after he is struck by truck

The incident occurred on the M7 motorway northbound junction on Monday, October 15.

Gardaí report the collision to have occurred at approximately 6pm when the young male pedestrian was struck by the vehicle.

The teenager was rushed to Tallaght Hospital where he remains in a critical condition. The male driver of the truck was uninjured.

Gardaí in Portlaoise are appealing for witnesses to the incident and have asked any drivers or taxi drivers who may have 'dashcam footage' to come forward.

"We are appealing for any witnesses who were in the area of the M7 motorway at junction 17 at 6pm and also any persons travelling on the Abbeyleix Road, Portlaoise between 5p.m. and 6p.m on Monday evening to contact Portlaoise Garda Station at 057 - 8674100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station," they said in a statement.

