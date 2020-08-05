Boy (15) dies after falling at Powerscourt Waterfall

A teenage boy has died after falling at Powerscourt Waterfall in Co Wicklow this afternoon.

The boy, who is understood to be a 15-year-old tourist visiting the area, was pronounced dead at the scene after he plunged from the rugged waterfall around 2.30pm today.

Gardai cordoned off the area for a time while they conducted a forensic examination of the area.

The boy’s remains were taken to the mortuary at t St. Colmscille’s Hospital, Loughlinstown, where a post-mortem is to be carried.

An official with the Irish Coast Guard said it received a request for assistance to retrieve another male who was stuck at the top of the waterfall.

The Dublin Coast Guard Rescue 116 helicopter was dispatched and the second male was airlifted to safety and did not require additional assistance, he told Independent.ie.

It’s understood the deceased may have tried to scale a section of the 121-metre high waterfall when he slipped and fell.

Local Sinn Fein TD John Brady from Bray, Co Wicklow, tweeted his condolences following the tragedy.

“Terrible news this afternoon from Powerscourt waterfall. RIP,” he wrote.

