Boy (14) dies in hospital after getting into difficulty in Monaghan lake

A 14-year-boy has died in hospital after a tragic incident in a Co Monaghan lake.

The teenager was airlifted to hospital in Dublin in a serious condition after he was pulled from Hollywood Lake in Co Monaghan.

Despite the efforts of medical staff at Temple Street Children’s hospital the passed away on Monday.

His death is the eighth to have occurred as result of water-related tragedies in recent days.

On Sunday evening a man in his 60s died after getting into difficulty while swimming at Tramore beach in Co Waterford.

And on Friday, another man aged in his 60s, tragically died after being recovered from the sea off Dollymount Strand.

Cllr Paudge Connolly said it was "absolutely frightening” the number of people who drown in this country every year.

“I offer my since condolences to the family of the boy who drowned,” he said. “I couldn’t appeal to people enough to be careful when they are in the water. We’re not used being in the water so often, so we have to have our guard up.

“I would appeal to people to be aware and play it safe. These tragedies can happen so quickly, so I would say please be particularly careful when going into the water and be aware of what is happening around you.”