Boy (14) dies after being hit by a truck while walking home from school

A 14-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a truck while walking home from school this afternoon.

The tragic incident happened at Sheares Street just off Cork city centre at 3.30pm.

The driver of the truck involved was uninjured but was treated at the scene for shock.

Gardaí and paramedics raced to the scene but, despite desperate efforts to assist the teenager, he was pronounced dead shortly after he was rushed to the Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

The road involved was closed to facilitate the work of Garda accident scene investigators.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the collision and are checking CCTV security camera footage from premises in the area.

"Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are particularly interested in speaking to any road users who may have camera footage including dash-cams and were travelling in the Sheares Street area between 3.15pm and 3.45pm," a garda spokesperson said.

The tragedy brings to 131 the number of people to have lost their lives on Irish roads this year - 13 more than for the same period last year.

Six people have now died in traffic accidents in November alone.

The surge in deaths compared to 2019 came despite a 70pc decline in traffic volumes between March and June during the first Covid-19 lockdown.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Anglesea Garda Station on 021 452 2000 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.





Online Editors