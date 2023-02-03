Boy (14) allegedly caught driving Land Rover with drunken parents in the back seat

A 14-year-old boy has allegedly been found behind the wheel of a Land Rover Discovery vehicle accompanied by his drunk parents after being stopped by police in Dungannon.

Police said officers in Mid Ulster came across the vehicle last weekend and tried to pull it over before it then reportedly failed to stop and tried to make off.

The PSNI has since confirmed a man and woman have been charged with a number of offences.

Writing on social media, PSNI Mid Ulster added: “The vehicle has entered the Newell Road before mounting a kerb and stopping.

“On speaking with the driver, officers have discovered a 14-year-old behind the wheel.

“To make matters worse, the child was accompanied by two passengers - his drunk parents.

“The potential consequences of this go without thinking about. A difficult day ahead in court awaits.”

In an updated statement a PSNI spokesperson said: “A 59-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman were charged with a number of offences and appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates' Court on Monday 30th January.

"A 14-year-old boy who was arrested in connection with the incident was released on police bail.”