Boy (13) who died in Co Mayo tractor crash remembered for his ‘friendly smile’

Kyle Pilbrow was killed when his tractor overturned. Photo: St Colman's College, Facebook

A 13-year-old boy who died in a Co Mayo tractor accident has been named locally as Kyle Pilbrow.

The first-year student at St Colman’s College, Claremorris, was the driver and sole occupant of the tractor, which overturned on a road at Scardaune, near Claremorris.

In a statement published online, the school said its community was “deeply saddened” by the sudden death.

“Kyle will be remembered for his lovely personality, his friendly smile and his pleasant demeanour.

“We will all miss him terribly as a school community and we are keeping his mam and dad and his three brothers, Ethan, Alex and Morgan, in our thoughts and prayers at this very difficult time.

“May Kyle’s gentle soul rest in peace.”

Local Fine Gael councillor Tom Connolly from Claremorris said the local community was devastated by the tragedy.

“It’s a very tight-knit community and everyone is shocked and devastated by the news,” he told Independent.ie.

“It’s a very sad case. The family and the local community is devastated by this awful news,” he said.

“I want to send my sincere condolences to his family.”Kyle is survived by his parents, Janny and Lisa; brothers Morgan, Alex and Ethan; grandparents Seamus and Veronica Nevin and Renate Pilbrow; his cousins, wider family, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

The young man’s remains will repose at his home in Hollymount, Co Mayo, on Wednesday evening from 4pm until 8pm, arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Roundfort, Hollymount, for funeral mass at 2pm on Thursday. Burial takes place afterwards in Roundfort Cemetery.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the single-vehicle traffic collision, which they were alerted to shortly after 8.15pm on Saturday.

The teenager was treated at the scene for serious injuries and removed to Galway University Hospital.

He was subsequently transferred to Temple Street Hospital in Dublin, where he died on Sunday.

A technical examination of the scene was conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road at the crash site has since fully reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris garda station on (094) 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Additional reporting by PA Media.