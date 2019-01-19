A youth was threatened at knifepoint by two men outside a Dart station during rush hour.

A youth was threatened at knifepoint by two men outside a Dart station during rush hour.

Boy (13) threatened at knifepoint by two men outside Dart station during rush hour

The incident occurred on Wednesday, January 16 at approximately 5.30pm.

Garadí report the youth, who is understood to be 13 years old, was allegedly assaulted and threatened by two men with what's believed to be a knife.

The young teenager's personal belongings were stolen and he received minor injuries in the incident.

The men fled in the direction of Sutton Dart Station and some of the boy's belongings were recovered.

Investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors