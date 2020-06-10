Boy (13) killed in collision in Co Westmeath

An investigation has been launched after a 13-year-old boy has died and another teenager is in critical condition following an early morning collision in Co Westmeath.

Gardaí say the boy died in a single vehicle fatal road crash that occurred in the Lisclougher Great area of Delvin, Co Westmeath, this morning at around 2:15 am.

It is understood the car involved had come to the attention of Gardaí before the collision and a referral has been made to An Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC).

The boy was been pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to the Mourtuary at Midland Regional Hospital, Mulingar.

Another teenage boy has been taken to Mullingar Regional Hospital and is understood to be in critical condition.

Three other male occupants of the car, all aged in their teens, received non life threatening injuries.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have dash cam footage of the area between 1:45am - 2:30am, to contact them at Mullingar on 044 938 4000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Online Editors