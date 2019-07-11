News Irish News

Thursday 11 July 2019

Boy (10) dies in drowning incident at house in Louth

(Stock photo: Julien Behal/PA)
Aoife Walsh

A 10-year-old boy has passed away following a drowning incident at a house in Co Louth today.

The tragic incident occurred in Carlingford, Co Louth.

The boy was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where he was pronounced dead.

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí were called to an incident in which a 10-year-old boy drowned at house in Carlingford, Co. Louth, today Thursday 11th July 2019.

"A file will be prepared for Coroner Court."

