Boy (10) dies in drowning incident at house in Louth
A 10-year-old boy has passed away following a drowning incident at a house in Co Louth today.
The tragic incident occurred in Carlingford, Co Louth.
The boy was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where he was pronounced dead.
A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí were called to an incident in which a 10-year-old boy drowned at house in Carlingford, Co. Louth, today Thursday 11th July 2019.
"A file will be prepared for Coroner Court."
