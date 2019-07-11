A 10-year-old boy has passed away following a drowning incident at a house in Co Louth today.

Boy (10) dies in drowning incident at house in Louth

The tragic incident occurred in Carlingford, Co Louth.

The boy was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where he was pronounced dead.

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí were called to an incident in which a 10-year-old boy drowned at house in Carlingford, Co. Louth, today Thursday 11th July 2019.

"A file will be prepared for Coroner Court."

Online Editors