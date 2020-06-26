Boy (10) dies following Carlow collision

A 10-year-old boy has passed away following a collision with a jeep and his bicycle.

The boy had been out cycling with a number of children and it’s thought, a younger sibling, when the collision took place in Ballymartin, Co Carlow, on Thursday.

The child, who was believed to be wearing a cycling helmet, was airlifted to Temple Street Hospital in Dublin, after the 1.30pm collision.

Gardai have confirmed this morning that he has passed away from his injuries at Temple Street Children's University Hospital.

A local man told Independent.ie: "The driver is well-known. He got a terrible shock. You can't even imagine.

"He got out of the jeep and did CPR on the child. I know he did all he could for the little boy, a much-loved child."

Councillor Tommy Kinsella said: "I believe there were two boys and a friend, cycling. It's a little road with not much traffic on it.

"The community is numb and in shock. There is never a good time to hear anything like this.

"It had been a beautiful day, there were lots of children around, lots of them were cycling."

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have dash cam footage, to contact them at Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Online Editors