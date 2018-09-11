Boy (1) in critical condition after freak accident involving curtain draw string

A toddler is in critical condition in Cork after a freak accident involving a curtain draw string.

The one-year-old boy was rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH) after a cord string somehow got tangled around his neck while he was playing at his home in the city.

It is understood the child's mother was in the house - and was horrified to discover the child unconscious with the cord tangled around his neck when she checked on him.

The distraught family raised the alarm and both gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

Paramedics rushed the child to CUH.

The toddler is said to be in a critical condition.

The devoted family are now maintaining a vigil by the child's CUH bedside.

Gardaí are treating the incident as a tragic accident.

Family and neighbours are supporting the family who are said to be devastated by the freak accident.

Online Editors