Boxing champion Tyson Fury reportedly drops Daniel Kinahan as an adviser

Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has reportedly stopped using controversial Dublin crime figure Daniel Kinahan as an adviser and negotiator just weeks after publicly praising him for negotiating lucrative fighting deals on his behalf.

The move comes amid continuing criticism of Kinahan’s efforts to wipe the slate clean about his involvement in criminality and reinvent himself as a boxing promoter.

Only last week the sporting company KHK in Bahrain dropped its links to Kinahan just a month after hiring him as an adviser.

Kinahan has been identified in the High Court as a senior figure in organised crime here who controlled and managed the family organised crime group he is seen to have inherited from his father Christy Kinahan.

The Kinahan crime group has also been found by the Special Criminal Court to carry out "execution type murders to protect its core activities" as well as drugs trafficking and gun offences.

From his safe haven in Dubai where he rubs shoulders with the rich and powerful, Kinahan claims he has been the victim of a concerted campaign of vilification by the media which has an "agenda of publishing offensive articles" about him.

The controversy about Kinahan and his efforts to reinvent himself came under the spotlight earlier this month when Tyson Fury posted a video via Twitter praising Kinahan for his role in setting up two lucrative bouts with fellow British heavyweight Anthony Joshua.

Fury took to social media to heap praise on Kinahan, but the actions of the crime boss in trying to erase his crime links, and involvement in one of the most murderous feuds here with the Hutch family which has led to 16 deaths, was met with widespread criticism here.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Dáil in recent weeks that the Department of Foreign Affairs had been in contact with authorities in the UAE about that matter.

He said he had been "taken aback" to see Tyson Fury in his social media video mentioning Kinahan’s name.

KHK dropped Kinahan last week, and now the Daily Telegraph newspaper is reporting that Fury has parted company with the Dubliner as adviser and negotiator.

Fury’s boxing promoter Bob Arum told the newspaper he had discussed the matter with Fury and decided Arum and his company Top Rank Boxing will handle future negotiations.

“Over the weekend I’ve had a lot of conversations with Tyson Fury and what we both decided is that myself, Top Rank and Fury will do all negotiations for fights in the future,” he told the paper.

“Whether it’s for Joshua or Wilder or anybody else. We’ve informed Eddie Hearn about that. He knows where to go for the negotiations. Tyson and I have had long negotiations about it. That’s the way it’s going to be,” he added.

He said the pair talked with Kinahan, who they both” love and admire and respect”, and he (Kinahan) understands that it’s best the negotiations on Tyson’s side “be handled that way”.

“Both Tyson and I have each discussed this with Dan and he is amenable and satisfied and wished us luck. He only wants the best for Tyson Fury,” said Arum.

Tyson Fury has yet to comment on the matter.

