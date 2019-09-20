Boxer to be quizzed over earlier attack on Quinn chief

An amateur boxer has been arrested on suspicion of breaking the nose of a businessman in February who in a separate attack on Tuesday was kidnapped and tortured.

PSNI detectives arrested Bernard McGovern (22) at his home yesterday morning, just a day after company director Kevin Lunney (50) suffered "life-changing" injuries in a savage incident.

Mr McGovern is wanted in the Republic over claims he attacked the Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) executive earlier this year.

Mr McGovern, of Springtown Road, Kinawley, Co Fermanagh, appeared before Belfast Recorders' Court following his detention on a European Arrest Warrant. Judge David McFarland granted bail after being told Mr McGovern would agree to be interviewed by gardaí investigating the attack.

Mr McGovern is not accused of any role in the events on Tuesday when Mr Lunney was abducted close to his home.

Meanwhile, former billionaire Seán Quinn has said his family are being wrongly blamed for the abduction and torture of one of his former executives. In his first comments since the savage attack, Mr Quinn condemned what had happened as "barbaric".

"(My family) have been on to me that 'we are going to take the flak for this and we have been blamed for this'."

