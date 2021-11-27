| 1.8°C Dublin

Boxer Sunny Edwards says Daniel Kinahan is 'legitimate businessman'

Alan Sherry

A WORLD champion boxer has come out in defence of Daniel Kinahan who he described as a “legitimate businessman”.

IBF Flyweight world champion Sunny Edwards, who is managed by MTK which Kinahan set up, is the latest boxer to come out in defence of the cartel boss.

The British boxer took to Twitter to defend Kinahan after someone asked about Kinahan's “coke and heroin money”.

“Daniel is a legitimate businessman and a man who has also never paid me a penny. True story,” Edwards replied.

Edwards has been undefeated in 16 fights since making his boxing debut in Estepona on the Costa del Sol in 2016.

He has won various titles including the WBO European Super-flyweight title, the WBO International super-flyweight title.

He is set to defend the IBF flyweight title in Dubai in December.

Earlier this year Edwards thanks Kinahan for his help ahead of another defence of the title.

“Thank you to my adviser Daniel Kinahan, my management MTK & my promoter Frank Warren for the opportunity, he said.

He previously described Kinahan as a “friend and adviser”.

“He’s just someone I can call to have a conversation with,” he said.

