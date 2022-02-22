| 9.2°C Dublin

breaking Bow Street Mall Lisburn: Armed police descend on shopping centre after reports of man carrying gun and knife

Police were seen in the shopping centre Expand

Amy Cochrane

A 50-year-old has been arrested after reports of a man who was seen with gun and knife in a shopping centre in Lisburn.

The shopping mall at Bow Street was closed for a period but has now reopened after the incident shortly before 3pm on Tuesday.

Officers attended Bow Street Mall and have arrested a 50 year old man on suspicion of carrying a firearm in a public place and possession of a point or blade in a public place.

The man is currently in police custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

Pictures from the scene show armed police officers inside the shopping centre.

