Bouquets for the boys - receiving flowers is no longer just for women

When was the last time you bought a man flowers? If you answered “never”, you’re in the majority – but not for long, because the unisex appeal of bouquets is blossoming.

According to Mark Garvey, a flower enthusiast and florist at Dublin’s Adonis Flower Designers, men still make up a small proportion of recipients but there was a time even that would have been unheard of.

“I’ve been in the business for 32 years, and if I go back to when I first started, men never received flowers back then. I’d say in the last 10 years for sure, it’s become acceptable, and now it’s become a thing.”

Mr Garvey says the tendency to assume men won’t want flowers comes down to tradition: “It is that old thing to do with the sexes; that guys like football and rugby and drink beer but they don’t receive flowers. But, actually, a lot of guys are quite happy to.”

Mark Grehan, who runs The Garden in Powerscourt Townhouse, notices the same traditional outlook, but says the culture is “100pc changing”, with both women and men buying for male friends and partners. “Girls tend to buy for their male friends, not necessarily their partner, but say a little token for their single male friends.”

He’s even noticed an uptake in men buying for themselves, who tend to be “well-groomed, into their fashion and labels, you see them on TikTok and Instagram, their aesthetic and interior really matters.”

Among that social media cohort, dried flowers and plants are popular.

If you’re thinking of purchasing peonies for your male paramour, are there certain flowers that are considered more masculine? Both Marks say yes.

Mr Garvey said the “architectural types of flowers that are tropical or bold” would be popular among men – while people wouldn’t normally send pink. “Now, that’s a lot more open because I think everybody’s concept of flowers has changed,” he added.

Likewise, Mr Grehan said men wouldn’t normally opt for pink or red roses, but that “they sometimes go for plants and more mixed, masculine colours”. Purple tended to be favoured, he added.

What’s special about receiving flowers, no matter your gender? According to Mr Garvey, it’s “a nice, warm feeling” even if for a lot of people it can come as a surprise. “It takes people aback a little bit,” he said, “but then they realise ‘this is really nice, this is something that’s colourful and different’”.

And Mr Grehan said it was truly the thought that counted. “It’s a lot more than going in and buying a box of chocolates. It’s more considerate,” he said. “And it’s that exact moment of someone handing you flowers and saying, ‘This is for you’. It’s something beautiful that you can enjoy for a few days.”

If you’re a first-time recipient of flowers this Valentine’s Day, Mr Grehan recommends you unpack them, remove any plastic or paper and trim the stems. If you have a vase, fill it up and add a drop of dish soap.