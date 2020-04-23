'Bouncing off the walls': Apartment dwellers feel cabin fever

As Evin O'Keeffe's husband works in one of the two bedrooms in the couple's Cork city centre apartment, their three-year-old and eight-year-old boys are giggling and generally "bouncing off the walls" in the living room.

Amid the boys' shrieks of laughter, Evin tries to recall the last time her sons were outside the apartment and saw a blade of grass or a tree - it was probably March 22, on a day trip to a remote bog.

Both Evin and one of her sons are at higher risk of Covid-19 complications due to pre-existing medical conditions, so are self-isolating in the rental apartment. Apart from collecting an essential prescription and one brief trip to the city's English Market, Evin herself hasn't been outside in more than a month, when the knitting pattern designer went to post pre-orders of her new book Ultraviolet Knits. A sign on the family's apartment door recommends people stay away because they are immunocompromised.

"This surreal inability to go outside - it feels like a dystopian future," Evin says. "Before this (lockdown), I walked five miles a day to bring the kids to two schools, to do the grocery shopping and to pop over to the market to get meat and eggs. But in the past month, I've seen the same number of people as I'd normally see in one hour.

Worry: Evin O'Keeffe. Photo by Niall Twamley

Worry: Evin O'Keeffe. Photo by Niall Twamley

"I worry about what kind of city I'll finally emerge to. I worry about the strain on healthcare workers. I stress all night, not sleeping because I'm worrying about everyone. One night I dreamed the bedroom was filled with plants."

Evin grew up in a house with a large garden in Washington DC and longs for a house of her own so she can grow vegetables and do some DIY. Indeed, she and her husband had been house-hunting until the coronavirus arrived in Ireland.

In a country so preoccupied with suburban semi-ds and one-off homes, developing more high-density apartments has been posited as a key solution to the housing crisis. But apartment living has been fraught during the Covid-19 crisis, as weeks of restrictions on public movement stretch into months.

Enforced isolation

When cabin fever sets in and tempers fray, dwellers of single-family homes can retreat to a garden. But for the tenants and owner-occupiers of Ireland's 205,000 apartments, living in cramped quarters without any green space can be particularly trying during lockdown, especially when families are trying to juggle entertaining and home-schooling children with working from home - if they are lucky enough to still have a job.

For them, the lockdown has meant weeks of enforced isolation, exacerbated by extra noise from neighbours living in apartments above or below them.

Communal spaces such as on-site gyms and playgrounds were shut down during the early phase of government restrictions, according to Bryan Maher, a director of the Apartment Owners' Network.

Relaxing in a local park is not always an option either, with social distancing being policed by gardaí in popular spots such as the Phoenix Park, one of the few green spaces available to hundreds of apartment dwellers in Dublin 8.

"Shared green spaces can cause issues when it comes to social distancing and this crisis highlights the importance of including green spaces when planning apartment developments," says Bryan. "It's important local parks are kept open because a park performs the function of a green space that an apartment may not have."

For years, Mark Kinsella and his husband Leo O'Shaughnessy took turns walking their dog Judge from their top-floor Dublin apartment off James's Street down to the grounds of the Royal Hospital Kilmainham. But last month the Royal Hospital was shut to the public because a temporary mortuary for victims of Covid-19 was being constructed on its grounds.

"It really brought home how serious the crisis is," Mark says. "Some days we walk Judge around the streets but it can be a pain in the neck because some types of people don't observe social distancing, which is annoying. So we'll go to the Phoenix Park, which is a bit further away."

Mark counts himself lucky that he and Leo have a large private terrace but says some neighbours with children have had to get exercise by going on the apartment complex's rooftop, which had rarely been used since the development was first built.

While apartment dwellers may be willing to make minor sacrifices so that social distancing can reduce the spread of the virus, financial headaches are increasing.

An apartment owner who has lost their job because of the crisis may have negotiated a three-month mortgage moratorium, but service charges required to fund the running of a development and its sinking fund - the cost of replacing a building over its expected life cycle - are mounting up. In high-end city-centre complexes, annual service charges can amount to several thousand euro.

Bryan says the finances of many owners' management companies (OMCs) are only just recovering from the last recession and that OMCs "don't have cash balances to dip into to pay running costs if people are not able to pay their service charges. We would advocate that Government step up to provide credit facilities to cover these essential services.

"If anything good came from the last crisis, it's that there is knowledge about what will happen during a recession, which is that a significant proportion of owners will be unable to pay service charges. Those who can pay will essentially be paying the running costs for their neighbours. However, the spirit of it is that people will not be getting write-offs of service charge debt but that there would be forbearance on the understanding that people must put food on the table but will pay their dues when they can."

Bryan doesn't believe that confinement to close quarters during the crisis will sour the concept of apartment living in the long term. At his apartment complex in Ashtown, Dublin, neighbours have emulated the spirit of quarantined Italians who took to their balconies to applaud healthcare workers.

"I'm lucky enough to live close to a couple of parks and the Royal Canal," he says. "I'm working from home and it can get noisy with kids playing a bit too loudly outside sometimes.

"But during Shine a Light, each of us lit up our homes and clapped for those people in frontline services. You get to see all your neighbours at once, which isn't typical, and you get to know them more. There have been examples of great community spirit with neighbours doing shopping for each other or lending them tools."