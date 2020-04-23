| 4.8°C Dublin

'Bouncing off the walls': Apartment dwellers feel cabin fever

As lockdown stretches into a second month, people living in apartments are finding the isolation particularly tough, writes Gabrielle Monaghan

Gabrielle Monaghan

As Evin O'Keeffe's husband works in one of the two bedrooms in the couple's Cork city centre apartment, their three-year-old and eight-year-old boys are giggling and generally "bouncing off the walls" in the living room.

Amid the boys' shrieks of laughter, Evin tries to recall the last time her sons were outside the apartment and saw a blade of grass or a tree - it was probably March 22, on a day trip to a remote bog.

Both Evin and one of her sons are at higher risk of Covid-19 complications due to pre-existing medical conditions, so are self-isolating in the rental apartment. Apart from collecting an essential prescription and one brief trip to the city's English Market, Evin herself hasn't been outside in more than a month, when the knitting pattern designer went to post pre-orders of her new book Ultraviolet Knits. A sign on the family's apartment door recommends people stay away because they are immunocompromised.