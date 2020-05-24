| 19.4°C Dublin

Botox clinics planning to open from lockdown six weeks early

'People love Botox': Patricia Molloy has a long waiting list. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand

Niamh Horan Twitter Email

High-profile Botox clinics are planning to reopen from lockdown a month and a half early in spite of government warnings that close contact jobs could create a second wave of Covid-19.

One prominent chain of salons is offering clients appointments from June 8, in the second phase of reopening the economy, rather than the designated government date of July 20.

The clinic has already begun taking deposits.

