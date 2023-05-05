‘Boss’ Bruce Springsteen returns to his adopted home in renewal of long love affair with Ireland

The iconic performer will play the first of three Dublin gigs with his E Street Band this evening

Rock legend Bruce Springsteen will perform the first of three sell-out Irish concerts tonight, with over 50,000 fans flocking to Dublin for the longest ­single-city stint of his European tour.

The RDS has a capacity of 18,500 – and tickets to see The Boss and the E Street Band sold out within minutes of going on sale last summer.

Promoter Peter Aiken admitted he could have sold out multiple extra gigs had dates been available, such was the demand.

Thousands of fans have travelled to Dublin from all over the world – many without tickets and hoping to secure a pass to the most eagerly awaited string of gigs in Ireland this year.

Dublin is savouring a €20m-plus tourism boost, with hotels across the capital booked out and tables at good restaurants at a premium.

Bruce Springsteen at the RDS: Everything you need to know

Numerous Dublin pubs are hosting “Boss parties” for the weekend as part of the Springsteen frenzy.

The 73-year-old boasts a particularly devoted Irish fan base, with many tracing their concert history back to June 1985 when he performed his maiden Irish concert at Slane Castle.

When he brings the curtain down on the Irish leg of his European tour next Tuesday night, The Boss will have played 31 concerts in Ireland over the past 38 years.

He has included Ireland in 13 world tours since 1985, never failing to play here when touring Europe. He has played nine different venues in Dublin, Belfast, Slane, Limerick, Cork and Kilkenny.

During his 2013 Irish tour, Springsteen joked that he felt the country was now his “adopted home”.

He has also acknowledged that Irish fans rank among the most passionate at his concerts alongside Spanish, Swedish and Italian superfans.

The New Jersey rocker boasts a number of Irish friends, including U2 frontman Bono and horse trainer Enda Bolger. He also gets on well with former taoiseach Enda Kenny, singer- songwriter Niall Horan, and RTÉ’s David McCullagh.

The iconic performer is also a regular leisure visitor to Ireland with his wife, Patti Scialfa.

The proud parents have travelled here to cheer on their daughter, Jessica, who is a champion showjumper and regularly competes at the RDS. She has purchased a number of Irish-bred horses.

Springsteen visited former Pogues singer Shane MacGowan at his home on Wednesday. Yesterday he toured U2’s Windmill Lane studios, taking time to be photographed with Greg Clooney, Tony Perrey, Michael O’Brien and Pat McCaul.

Tomorrow, he is expected to meet with former RTÉ broadcaster Charlie Bird, who is battling motor neurone disease and who has devoted himself to fundraising for charity over the past two years.

Bird indicated that he wants Springsteen’s famous song Land of Hope and Dreams played at his funeral.

Despite a bad fall earlier this week, the veteran broadcaster took to social media to say his bucket-list wish of meeting The Boss was going to come true over the weekend.

Springsteen is also expected to take time to relax in Dublin during his nine days in Ireland.

During previous concert trips to Dublin he sampled a pint at The Long Hall on South Great George’s Street and at O’Donoghue’s on Baggot Street with some friends.

Famously, The Boss and the E Street Band members are also fond of the fish and chips on offer from Leo Burdocks in Christchurch, Dublin.

They had food delivered from the historic chipper to their hotel during most of their Irish tours over the past four decades.

Unfortunately, Met Éireann has forecast showers for today, Sunday and Tuesday – with fans urged to pack rainwear for the Dublin concerts.

Aiken Promotions urged people to double-check their tickets for the correct date before travelling to the RDS given that three different concerts are involved over five days.

RDS gates will open at 5pm and the concert is scheduled to begin at 7pm sharp.

Springsteen does not perform with support acts and will play for around three hours, with 18 musicians and singers on stage.

While he has performed for four hours on previous tours, that won’t happen in Ballsbridge given the residential nature of the venue, the 10.30pm curfew and the structure of the 2023 tour.

There is no intermission or break and, by the concert’s conclusion, the singer will have performed a little shy of 30 of his best-known songs.

While not a greatest hits setlist, the song selection on the tour has been praised for offering one of the finest retrospectives of the legendary artist’s 50-year recording career.

Gardaí have warned that strict parking restrictions will be enforced around the venue.