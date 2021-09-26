Boris Johnson’s threats to abandon Brexit deal on the North ‘not helpful’ says Ireland’s EU Commissioner

Irish EU Commissioner Mairéad McGuinness has warned UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to abandon his threats to set aside Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit special trade status.

Ms McGuinness was speaking after a visit to London for talks on the UK’s money market status in the EU after Brexit, which included a meeting with British finance minister Rishi Sunak.

She said the EU will soon publish new proposals to deal with practical problems on the North’s trade with England, Scotland, and Wales, especially focused on ensuring medicine supplies.

But she warned that triggering a safeguard clause in the EU-UK Brexit deal governing trade with Northern Ireland was "not helpful". Talk of this threat persists, especially ahead of the UK Conservative Party conference which opens in Manchester on October 3.

The Financial Services Commissioner said London should instead pursue “practical solutions” to how the Northern Ireland Protocol functions. She again insisted that London-Brussels deals done in late 2019 and again in December 2020 cannot be re-opened – and there can be no question of opening an escape clause, under Article 16 of the deal.

"I don't think that that is the first approach, we should try and find solutions. I think threats are not helpful and I think Article 16 is used in very extreme circumstances," Ms McGuinness told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show.

The UK's Brexit Minister David Frost had said it would be a "significant mistake" to think the UK would not trigger this Article 16. But Ms McGuinness again emphasised that the EU-UK agreement will "not be renegotiated".

Article 16 is an emergency clause in the Northern Ireland Protocol which allows parts of the deal to be temporarily set aside.

It requires proof that the deal is causing "serious economic, societal or environmental difficulties that are liable to persist, or to diversion of trade".

But the process is designed to prevent the return of a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic after Brexit, by keeping the North in the EU single market for goods.

Northern Unionists and Conservative Brexiteers argue the protocol damages trade with other parts of the UK by creating an “Irish Sea border". But Brussels officials say this is precisely what London has agreed throughout the process.

More positively, Ms McGuinness said the European Commission will present a package of measures aimed at resolving problems on the operation of the protocol in the next few weeks. She added that the EU will also help Mr Johnson achieve a successful outcome to the “COP 26” climate change conference, which the UK is hosting in Glasgow next month.

Ms McGuinness said the EU will change its own rules to ease the situation on medicine supplies into the North.

"The European Union has no desire, and would never deprive the people of Northern Ireland from supply of medicine so we will fix that, that is essential, " Ms McGuinness told RTÉ in a separate interview.

Ms McGuinness, a former editor of the Farming Independent, also said research showed that Northern Ireland agribusiness supported the principle of endorsing EU food safety standards – known as SPS - to ease technical controls.

"Voices in Northern Ireland want an agreement - an SPS as we call it - agreement on these issues. I'm not so sure that that's the view within London, within the political bodies. But I would ask them to look at that because it will be a big part of the solution, " she told RTÉ.

The Irish Commissioner said the focus must be on resolving practical problems around controls in the North to protect the integrity of the EU’s border-free single market.

She said the EU’s person in charge of the Brexit talks, Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic, will soon publish Brussels’ response to the UK proposals which were tabled in July.