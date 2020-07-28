BorgeWarner to close its Tralee plant with loss of 210 jobs

KERRY was left reeling by the news that major electrical firm BorgWarner is to axe their Tralee plant with the loss of 210 jobs.

The US firm confirmed it is to commence the phased shutdown of their Tralee facility after blaming market conditions and declining customer demand.

The Tralee plant, which was established over 30 years ago, makes specialised air heaters.

BorgWarner ranks as one of the world's leading automotive supply firms and is headquartered in Michigan.

The firm confirmed the shutdown of the entire Tralee plant.

“Today is a difficult day for everyone at BorgWarner Tralee,” managing director Anton Diaz said.

“This facility has been part of this community for over 30 years and the leadership team is very grateful to all BorgWarner Tralee

employees for their dedication and contribution.”

BorgWarner said it was left with no alternative because of declining customer demand for the air heaters produced in Tralee.

Customer demand no longer supports the need for a standalone manufacturing facility.

"The proposed closure is part of a series of market-driven adjustments by BorgWarner to adapt its cost structure in order to remain

competitive in the current environment."

"The adjustments under consideration include restructuring, closure, or consolidation of manufacturing and/or technical centres in all

major regions."

BorgWarner will now enter into a consultation process with employee representatives at the site.

"The commencement of the consultation period will follow today’s announcement.

The US firm said it sincerely regretted this development and, in the event of redundancies, will endeavour to provide a financial package and support to the 210 impacted employees which recognises their service and commitment to BorgWarner Tralee.

Politicians and business leaders in Tralee and Kerry expressed shock at the news with the US firm ranking as one of the most prized of

local employers.

Online Editors