Boredom fuels betting risk for sports people

An inter-county hurler who ran up gambling debts of €500,000 over 14 years saw his addiction worsen during the pandemic, and he tried to take his own life as his problem spun out of control.

"I ended up isolated, full of worries and fears, and had to feed my addiction. It was 24/7 and I was constantly gambling to get away from any sense of reality, to get away from Covid-19," said John (not his real name). He did not wish to be identified while he works to overcome his addiction.

Covid-19 has caused an "exponential escalation" in sports people challenged by problem gambling, with GAA players among a growing cohort of addicts seeking help.

An addiction centre in Co Limerick has seen a 50pc increase in clients undergoing specialist treatment in the past year because the pandemic has created "the perfect storm", said Michael Guerin, a senior addiction counsellor at the Cuan Mhuire Centre in Bruree.

Becoming idle during lockdown has left many players scrambling to replace the buzz of live sport.

"GAA members are emerging as a cohort of clients of interest," Mr Guerin said.

"Lockdown created boredom for sports people. There was no stimulation, no social interaction and, on top of that, there was a lot of financial uncertainty.

"What's become more pronounced now is the issue for young people who play sports to quite a high level."

The pandemic has not only pushed gambling further into the online sphere; it has made people suffering from addiction more vulnerable. There are also concerns for those at risk of developing an addiction and those in recovery.

"Say you are playing football - you can't drink because you'll be hungover and it'll affect your performance; you can't do drugs because you'll be tested and you'll be caught out and again there will be a downswing in your performance. But if you're gambling, none of the above apply because it doesn't impact your physical performance," Mr Guerin said.

A residential treatment centre for problem gamblers was opened by Cuan Mhuire in Co Kildare last year. By December, 92 people had availed of the service, having experienced a deterioration in their emotional well-being.

"We are meeting young drug-dependent individuals who have crossed over to abuse online gambling to a greater extent than they were abusing drugs, and that's because of the lockdown," Mr Guerin said.

"There are people who have become confined to their homes because of Covid-19 and lost their entire social fabric, network of friends, pursuits, lifestyles."

Young people are not alone in being impacted, with the treatment centres in Limerick and Kildare seeing problem gamblers aged up to 70.

One man lost €2m and a woman lost €750,000. Others have criminal charges pending for stealing or defrauding to fund their habit. There has been an increase in female gamblers "when 10 years ago, that was unheard of", Mr Guerin said.

The Government and sports organisations "must do more to help", he added.

"They need to resource and inwardly invest in the sector and they need to compel organisations that are responsible for young people in Ireland to carry out education and awareness programmes to try to minimise the amount of people phoning the likes of us."

John, the inter-county hurler undergoing a 12-week programme for his addiction at Cuan Mhuire in Kildare, realised early in the pandemic that his problem gambling had got worse. Within a few months, he had lost €40,000 - on top of more than €500,000 squandered over 14 years.

There was no training with his teammates, no socialising with a few beers afterwards, no "buzz".

"Covid-19 impacted and amplified my gambling addiction, very much so," he said. "That competitive edge was drilled into me as a young lad through sport - the winning mentality, the going to all lengths to win, and that played a part in my addiction, too, because I believed 100pc I was going to beat Paddy Power and Ladbrokes.

"I know a lot of people in the GAA, from football to hurling, who have experienced gambling and have come out the other side, and those who are currently experiencing it. But it's nearly socially acceptable with GAA players, because it's like a hobby."

Being a compulsive gambler, "it's very hard to sit still", he added. "You'd go for a run, but a typical gambler's brain is that a run is not enough."

After downloading gambling apps last year, John's problem reached new levels as he spent long hours placing bets on horses and in an online casino where he watched his money disappear.

"I lost all interest in the dogs and horses because it didn't come quick enough. I had to have a bet every minute of every day and the casino gave me that," he said.

To fund his habit, he borrowed money from loan sharks, family and friends. Things became so bad he twice tried to take his life.

"There were many nights I cried myself to sleep," he said. "When you're on your own, you're in the depths of depression, anxiety and fear. I know there are many like me, and I believe it could be worse after the pandemic is over."

A spokesman for the GAA said international research shows athletes are at an elevated risk when it comes to problem gambling for a number of reasons, including their risk of heightened exposure to gambling advertising.

"The protection of our players was one of the driving motivations in the GAA's decision at Congress 2018 to prohibit the sponsorship of any GAA competition, team, playing gear or facility by a betting firm," the spokesman added.

"Additional considerations were the protection of our wider membership base and the integrity of our games."

In 2018, the GAA also launched its "Reduce the Odds" gambling awareness campaign, with input from addiction counsellors.

Meanwhile, the Gambling Awareness Trust allocated more than €600,000 in funding to several projects to address the issues associated with problem gambling in Ireland this year, including the Walkinstown Greenhills Resource Centre in Dublin, the Dunlewey Addiction Services and HelpLink Mental Health Services in Galway.

Executive co-ordinator Pam Bergin said the majority of service users seeking help across the organisations it supports are young males in the 25-to-44 age category experiencing issues with online casinos and sports betting.

"There is no doubt the pandemic has compounded feelings of isolation and anxiety, with many service users expressing fears of relapse, particularly during periods of self-isolation," she added.

Barry Grant, project manager with Extern Problem Gambling Project, said 17,417 people have accessed problemgambling.ie during the pandemic, up from 12,646 in the previous 12 months - a 38pc increase.

"At the same time, we have actually seen a drop-off in calls to our helpline - 107, down from 235," he said.

"Many of our service users have told us they find it hard to find any privacy to make a call to the helpline during lockdowns. We have some clients who have to do counselling sessions from their car in order to get some privacy."

For information or support, visit www.gamblingcare.ie or call 1800 936 725.