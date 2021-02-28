| 5.3°C Dublin

Boredom fuels betting risk for sports people

Lockdown has seen many athletes driven to desperation as costly gambling problems spin out of control, writes Rodney Edwards

Rodney Edwards

An inter-county hurler who ran up gambling debts of €500,000 over 14 years saw his addiction worsen during the pandemic, and he tried to take his own life as his problem spun out of control. 

"I ended up isolated, full of worries and fears, and had to feed my addiction. It was 24/7 and I was constantly gambling to get away from any sense of reality, to get away from Covid-19," said John (not his real name). He did not wish to be identified while he works to overcome his addiction. 

Covid-19 has caused an "exponential escalation" in sports people challenged by problem gambling, with GAA players among a growing cohort of addicts seeking help. 

