Bored nursing home residents were left to watch TV or fall sleep, but staff were trying their best, says Hiqa report

A HSE-run nursing home left residents with no social activity other than looking at television all day, sitting quietly watching people passing on the corridor or sleeping, an inspectors’ report has revealed.

The inspectors made an unannounced visit to Aras Deirbhle in Belmullet community hospital, Co Mayo, last January, when residents described their day as “very long and boring”.

The dining room was not used by residents, who said it was “cold” and “not very inviting” and “not a nice room to eat in”, the report from the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) said.

The inspectors said that apart from a collage of residents’ photos in the reception area, there were few pictures hanging along the corridors or in the dining room.

“The residents’ dining room was viewed by inspectors and they observed that a refrigerator and a large freezer unit were stored along one wall of the dining room,” the report said.

“The person in charge told the inspectors the refrigerator and freezer unit were storage areas for supplies for the kitchen. These units reduced the space available in the dining room for residents.

“The inspectors observed that the dining room was used by staff for their meal breaks and was not used by residents. A large double door was wide open into the kitchen and there was a draught from the kitchen into the dining room. Although the floor covering appeared relatively new, a large area of the floor covering was stained.”

The inspectors added that, on the day of the inspection, they observed that staff interactions with residents were kind and caring.

“Many of the residents who spoke with the inspectors said they were generally happy with their life in the centre and were very well cared for by staff, but that they would like more activities to do on a daily basis,” the report said.

The home was in need of repainting and repair, and this impacted on the residents’ quality of life.

Inspectors also observed that al-though some staff chatted with residents, interactions between staff and residents were focused on providing care interventions, and care and daily routines were not person-centred.

Paint was scuffed, chipped and missing on areas of the wall surfaces along corridors, in communal rooms and in some residents’ bedrooms. Inspectors noted that residents’ call bells were ringing for long periods, especially in the early morning and in the afternoon.

Residents told the inspectors the staff “tried their best” to get to them quickly, but they were “busy looking after the other residents”.

The inspectors found the oversight of fire safety within the centre was “not robust”. The HSE had failed to ensure staff had access to appropriate fire training and fire safety equipment checks were being completed to ensure the equipment is operational at all times.