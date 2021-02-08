Border TDs call for stricter measures as motorists can be fined €100 for non-essential travel from today

A garda stops vehicles at a checkpoint on the Border between Emyvale, Co Monaghan, and Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

Border TDs have called for stricter measures to suppress the spread of the virus, including an all-island approach, mandatory quarantine for all passengers and manning of the Border by gardaí.

Motorists travelling for non-essential reasons across the Border will face fines of €100 from today.

While this measure has been broadly welcomed by TDs in the constituencies of Donegal, Louth, Sligo-Leitrim and Cavan-Monaghan, many called for stricter measures at ports and airports and an all-island approach.

Fianna Fáil TD for Sligo-Leitrim, Marc MacSharry, called for the Border to be “manned”, even though he admitted that he hates “the idea of a border post”.

“Let’s man border posts, but allow the hundreds and thousands of people who have to cross it every day for work, education, family care or essential shopping [to do so].

“They would get to know people who live along the Border very quickly, and are back and over 20 times a day for essential purposes.”

His constituency colleague, Independent TD Marian Harkin, said until people who use Irish airports as a “back door” for entering the UK are tackled, fines for crossing the Border will be like having a “field with two gates on it, closing one and leaving the other wide open”.

“Until we deal with the airport issue, this craziness of using Ireland as a backdoor to the UK, it needs to stop now.”

Deputy Harkin also raised concerns that some people may be using “unapproved” roads to avoid checkpoints along the border.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys of Cavan-Monaghan said that there has been “excellent” compliance, according to gardaí in Monaghan.

“Where people have been asked to turn around, they have done that without issue,” she said.

“I think the public will welcome those checks – it certainly has been raised with me locally.”

“It is nonsense to suggest that the Border is somehow closed, said Labour TD Ged Nash. “It isn’t and it should not be. The hyperbole should be cut out.

“The onus then is on this State to take every measure it has at its disposal to protect the health and lives of all our citizens.”

His sentiments were echoed by Donegal TD Thomas Pringle, who said that the measure is “disappointing” but necessary.

He disagreed that it would harden the Border, as “anybody in the country” is being fined for travelling more than 5km.

Sinn Féin TD Pauline Tully, in Cavan-Monaghan, said that it should not make a difference where in Ireland you are – if you are more than 5km from your home; you should be fined.

“It should be strictly applied to the Border between the six counties and the 26, it should be applied all over the island in equal fashion,” she said.

Sinn Féin TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn also said that an all-island approach is necessary.

“This measure reinforces the all-island public health message that non-essential travel should not be happening,” he said.

His party colleague in Louth, Imelda Munster, said that people in border areas cross over and back several times a day.

“The realities of life in border areas must also be recognised, where people need to cross the Border on a daily basis for essential reasons.”

“Cross-border fines show the need for an all-Ireland response,” said Ruairí Ó Murchú, Sinn Féin TD in Louth.

He also said that the Government needs to engage more with the North and the UK government to “deliver an all-Ireland or two-island response to combat the pandemic”.

Cavan–Monaghan Fianna Fáil TD Niamh Smyth said that there is “no doubt” that people have been flouting restrictions by travelling across the two jurisdictions.

“We have two jurisdictions, that’s just the makeup of our island at the moment, and we have to have a targeted approach to make sure that the numbers are pushed down.”

Cavan-Monaghan Sinn Féin TD, Matt Carthy, said that the Border checks may be used as a “distraction” from the Government’s “failure” to address issues around international travel.

“I do fear that there is an attempt by Government to use checks in the Border region as a distraction against their failure to adequately address international travel or to pursue an all-Ireland strategy to tackle Covid-19.”

Fine Gael TD for Louth, Fergus O’Dowd, said that the gardaí have a “very difficult job”.

“The gardaí are asking people not to undertake non-essential journeys all over the country – it is not just about the Border.

“This is not just about the Border. The gardaí have a very difficult job at this time, and they really appreciate the support of people who take their advice.”

