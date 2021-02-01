Border poll should take place on 30th anniversary of 1998 Good Friday Agreement, says Bertie Ahern

Mr Ahern said a lot of work would have to be done before any border poll could be considered. Photo: Tony Gavin

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern has said that any border poll on a united Ireland should take place on the 30th anniversary of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Ahern said he did not see it as something that would occur in the short term and said for it to happen, major preparatory work would be needed – as well as institutions in the North that are stable for a prolonged period.

Neither of these have been achieved thus far, Mr Ahern insisted.

“Any idea of a vote, that was seen in the Good Friday Agreement, should probably be on the 30th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which is at the end of the decade. I don’t see it as something that will be held in the short term and I do think those two conditions should be fulfilled,” Mr Ahern said.

The former Taoiseach and signatory of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998, said a border poll was provided for within the constitution of the agreement and said: “It has to be fulfilled some day.”

“It was an absolute understanding to bring republicans and nationalists onside, that somewhere in the future there would be a poll. That was set out in the constitutional section of the Good Friday Agreement and also in the British-Irish Agreement which is the annex to the Good Friday Agreement.

“So, that aspiration has to be there, and it has to be fulfilled some day. Though, I’ve given you my view that I don’t think it is for now,” Mr Ahern said.

Mr Ahern said it would take “every day of seven years” until the 30th anniversary in 2028 to solve all the issues that would arise if people were to begin today.

He said it was “amazing” how little work had been done on the issue, despite nearly 100 years of discussion around unification.

“It’s amazing that we’ve been talking about unification since the Border Commission in 1925 but there has been very little work and research done. There are a whole lot of difficult questions to be answered, such as how the judiciary would integrate and how would the PSNI and the gardaí integrate, education systems, would there be an executive still in the North?”

While he believes it will happen in the future, Mr Ahern said there were many “problems to be solved”.

Mr Ahern said he was surprised to hear First Minister Arlene Foster say there would be unrest over the triggering of Article 16 were it not for the pandemic, but noted the severe disliking unionists have for the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“There seems to be teething problems in the North as to how the protocol is working with regard to the transportation and shipping of goods” among other things, Mr Ahern said.

Mr Ahern also said people in think-tanks he has contact with who are “in the know” in Northern Ireland have indicated to him that members of the “loyalists” are very unhappy with the protocol and cautioned “we have to watch that”.

