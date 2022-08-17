Bord Pleanála chairman pledges full support for probes into planning row

The chairman of An Bord Pleanála has pledged his full co-operation and that of the other board members with a garda investigation and other inquiries into conflict of interest allegations.

In a statement, the planning body said chairperson Dave Walsh and the board were finalising their own internal review into certain issues and allegations and would be providing a report to Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien shortly.

It said their report would include proposed actions, “in particular measures to strengthen the effectiveness of the board’s existing controls, protocols, procedures and systems to manage potential conflicts of interest”.

The statement was issued a day after the minister announced he had referred a report compiled by barrister Remy Farrell to gardaí, the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Standards in Public Office Commission.

The minister appointed Mr Farrell to carry out a review of practices at the board last April following media reports of allegations of conflicts of interest in decisions by deputy chairperson Paul Hyde.

Failure to correctly comply with conflict of interest declaration procedures is a criminal offence that carries a potential prison sentence of up to six months.

Mr Hyde has denied any wrongdoing. He initially stepped aside from his position when the review began but formally resigned last month.

The statement from An Bord Pleanála said Mr Walsh, who worked alongside Mr Hyde on the nine-member board, noted the remarks by the minister – who said fundamental changes were required at the planning body.

But it said that pending completion of the garda, DPP and SIPO assessments “which may result in legal proceedings”, it would “not be appropriate to comment any further on this matter”.

The minister has promised a speedy response to the allegations, which have continued to surface since last spring.

He said yesterday he would bring proposals to Cabinet in September for a new system of appointing board members and would swiftly progress the necessary legislative changes needed to underpin it.

Mr O’Brien also said he would finalise terms of reference this week for a wider organisational review of An Bord Pleanála.

This review is to be conducted by the Office of the Planning Regulator, a senior barrister and planning experts from outside the jurisdiction.

The statement from An Bord Pleanála said any matters or recommendations arising from this review “will be fully considered and addressed”.

The probes come at a critical time for the planning body, which is preparing to receive applications for some of the largest infrastructure projects ever undertaken in the State, such as MetroLink and seven offshore wind farms.

Dr Conor Norton, president of the Irish Planning Institute, said public confidence in the organisation was “ebbing” and reform was badly needed.

Opposition parties have questioned whether the OPR’s organisational review will be sufficient, however.

They pointed out Mr Farrell’s report was chiefly concerned with the actions of Mr Hyde but media reports had highlighted allegations around other board members since.