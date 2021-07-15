Bord na Móna to create over 1,400 jobs in the Midlands to focus on climate solutions

Bord na Móna will deliver 1,435 jobs in the Midlands, aiming to restore the company’s employment to 2018 levels within the next five years.

The company recently rebranded as a climate solutions company focusing on renewable energy, recycling and peatland rehabilitation, and the additional jobs will be created through further expansion of its climate solutions businesses.

The company have announced 1,100 of the jobs will be generated directly by Bord na Móna, while 335 will be generated through third party partnerships.

250 jobs will be created in renewable energy, recycling, consumer products and land and habitats development in the next five years. While 300 construction jobs will be created on climate action projects, mostly renewable energy projects, across the Midlands.

It says over the next six years, a pipeline of projects will create 1,600 jobs in construction.

Over the past 18 months, Bord na Móna have been created 550 jobs redeveloping renewable energy.

The company says 80 pc of its operations is now focused on renewable energy production, recycling, peatland rehabilitation, and sustainable product development, and by 2030, Bord na Móna will be able to supply a third of Irish homes with renewable energy.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the world has “dramatically changed” since Bord na Móna was established, and climate change is now the long-term goal challenge.

“Our world has changed dramatically since Bord na Móna was established and Climate Change is now the key long-term challenge we face. Building on its rich legacy, Bord na Móna has reinvented itself to meet that challenge with the continued development of over 1400 climate solutions jobs. I wish Bord na Móna, its employees and the communities it serves, every success in the years aheadl,” he said.

While Eamon Ryan, Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications said, “Just transition to me means good, sustainable, long-term jobs for the workers affected and I’m really glad to see the creation of these 1,400 jobs for the Midlands.”

Tom Donnellan, Chief Executive of Bord na Móna said: “Bord na Móna’s transformation shows that people and planet can both win in the coming decades. We are in the climate solutions business now and today’s announcement is tangible evidence that we are, and will continue to be, a leading employer in the midlands into the future.

“We are going beyond merely replacing old jobs, we are creating over 1,400 twenty-first century jobs ranging from operatives to high tech and professional roles.”