Bord na Móna to create more than 1,400 jobs in midlands as it sharpens focus on climate targets

BORD na Móna says it will deliver 1,435 jobs in the midlands over the next five years as it continues to place a stronger emphasis on renewable energy .

The company recently rebranded as a climate solutions organisation, focusing on renewable energy, recycling and peatland rehabilitation. The additional jobs will be created through further expansion of its climate solutions businesses.

It has announced 1,100 of the jobs will be generated directly by Bord na Móna, while 335 will come about through third-party partnerships.

250 jobs will be created in renewable energy, recycling, consumer products, and land and habitats development. Additionally, 300 construction jobs will be created across the midlands. These will mostly relate to renewable energy projects.

Read More



Over the past 18 months alone, Bord na Móna says it has created 550 jobs redeveloping renewable energy.

The company says 80pc of its operations are now focused on renewable energy production, recycling, peatland rehabilitation, and sustainable product development. By 2030, it says it will be able to supply one-third of Irish homes with renewable energy.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “Our world has changed dramatically since Bord na Móna was established. Climate change is now the key long-term challenge we face.

"Building on its rich legacy, Bord na Móna has reinvented itself to meet that challenge, with the continued development of over 1,400 climate solutions jobs. I wish Bord na Móna, its employees and the communities it serves every success in the years ahead.”

Welcoming the news, Environment Minister Eamon Ryan said: “Just transition to me means good, sustainable, long-term jobs for the workers affected and I’m really glad to see the creation of these 1,400 jobs for the midlands.”

Tom Donnellan, Chief Executive of Bord na Móna, said: “Bord na Móna’s transformation shows that people and planet can both win in the coming decades. We are in the climate solutions business now and today’s announcement is tangible evidence that we are, and will continue to be, a leading employer in the midlands into the future.

“We are going beyond merely replacing old jobs. We are creating over 1,400 21st-century jobs ranging from operatives to high tech and professional roles.”