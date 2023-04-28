Bord na Móna should pay reparations to local communities or be forced to share some lands, says Barry Cowen

Barry Cowen said Bord na Móna profited from being given 'assets of land', originally in the 1940s, either for free or for a negligible fee — © Getty Images

Barry Cowen says Bord na Móna should have to hand some of the lands it was given decades ago back to communities in Offaly

Reparations should be paid by Bord na Móna to Offaly and other communities, according to new chair of the Budgetary Oversight Committee, TD Barry Cowen.

And in an echo of other famous campaigns abroad, he has written to the Tánaiste, his party leader Micheál Martin, to say: “There may be models to follow from Caribbean slavery reparations and the Indian Claims Commission in the USA.”

The Laois-Offaly TD says Bord na Móna profited from being given “assets of land”, originally in the 1940s, either for free or for a negligible fee.

Mr Cowen says the semi-state body should now be now forced to share some of those lands with communities, “or make reparations for local investment”.

He added: “We have a situation, for example, in Offaly where a local energy park project is being shafted by Bord na Móna because it won't share land.

“Even though Bord na Móna is one of the entire country's biggest land owners, and one of the biggest in Offaly, it won't co-operate.”

In comparison to its peak of 8,000 jobs in the 1980s, the Bord’s focus on intensive solar energy now sustains very few jobs, whereas a community energy park would create significant employment, Mr Cowen said.

“The establishment of many semi-state bodies, most notably Bord na Móna and ESB, saw state land and other assets compulsorily purchased or given as gifts to these bodies,” the former agriculture minister said.

“As we see in many regions of the world, reparation commissions and inquiries are now taking place to account for actions taken in past times.”

Barry Cowen said Bord na Móna profited from being given 'assets of land', originally in the 1940s, either for free or for a negligible fee — © Getty Images

He added: “The Government needs to act to return lands and other assets taken from communities from the 1920s to the 1960s. These semi-state bodies are now some of the richest companies in Ireland and Europe.”

Mr Cowen says the moves were justified at the time for their social purpose and job creation. “Much of that is now lost and they have proved useless to the nation in the current energy crisis.

“Therefore I believe the Government should set up a reparations commission on their assets. Some of those lands and disused properties they got on the cheap or for free in the last 100 years.

“These valuable commodities should now be returned to the State and given to communities. Either that, or a value placed on the assets, with funding returned for local communities.”

Barry Cowen has written to Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin on the matter. Photo: Niall Carson/PA — © Niall Carson

Some semi-state bodies have been deaf to the pressures that householders, farmers, businesses and the State itself have been under in the energy crisis, argued Mr Cowen.

“In my own constituency, Bord na Móna must now cooperate with local communities that want to start energy parks on lands the company got for nothing or for tiny money.

“Corporate hoarding of land and assets by semi-states has to be stopped and a fair return should now be made to communities.”

Bord na Móna declined to comment when contacted by Independent.ie.