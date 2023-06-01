Bord Bia Bloom 2023: Everything you need to know about Ireland’s largest gardening festival

If you’re planning to make the trip to Bord Bia Bloom 2023, here’s what you need to know about tickets, travel and where you can shop and eat

President Michael D. Higgins and Sabina Higgins at the GOAL Global Garden at Bloom today. Photo: Mark Stedman

Bord Gáis Energy Theatre's 'Charlie and The Chocolate Factory - The Musical' garden at Bloom. Photo: Brian McEvoy

Ella Cimerman (5) from Sandymount, Dublin, at the Bord Bia Bloom festival which opens today

Bloom, a five-day festival of flowers, food and fun, begins today in the Phoenix Park, Dublin.

Organisers are expecting to welcome more than 100,000 visitors to its show gardens, stands and more across the long bank weekend from today until Monday

If you’re planning to soak up the warm weather and make the trip to Bord Bia Bloom 2023, here’s what you need to know.

Where is Bord Bia Bloom?

The festival takes place in Dublin’s Phoenix Park.

Do I need a ticket?

Yes, you need to a ticket to enter the festival. These can be bought via Ticketmaster for each day – along with car park tickets.

Festival organisers have urged hopeful attendees to buy their tickets online in advance as they cannot guarantee tickets will be available on popular days.

How much are tickets to Bord Bia Bloom 2023?

Tickets to the festival cost €30 for an adult. Concession tickets are available for €25 for senior citizens aged 66 and over as well as students.

Children under the age of 16 can visit for free.

Make sure you book the correct ticket as these are non-transferable and cannot be exchanged or refunded.

Bord Gáis Energy Theatre's 'Charlie and The Chocolate Factory - The Musical' garden at Bloom. Photo: Brian McEvoy

Is the festival suitable for children?

Yes, Bord Bia Bloom is family-friendly and offers free entry to children under 16.

A ‘Budding Bloomers’ area boasts a range of activities and entertainment for children throughout the weekend.

There are baby changing and feeding facilities available on-site.

What time does it start? And how do I get there?

The festival starts at 9am and finishes at 6pm each day.

If you plan on driving to Bord Bia Bloom, parking can be booked in advance via Ticketmaster. A full day costs €5.

Bicycle parking is also available.

A number of shuttle buses will be running throughout the day from Park Gate Street to Bord Bia Bloom within the Phoenix Park and back.

If you plan on arriving to the festival on foot, you can arrive through the Main Gate at Parkgate Street, the Castleknock Gate on Chesterfield Avenue or the Ashtown Gate.

If you opt to walk rather than take the shuttle bus, it will take about 20 minutes to walk from the Main Gate or Castleknock Gate to the festival. If you enter through the Ashtown or Cabra Gates, it will be about a five-minute walk.

What’s on?

There are so many things to do at the festival, with five different stages offering a range of events and entertainment options.

Cooking shows, talks, science shows and live RTÉ Radio broadcasts are just some of what is on across the weekend.

The full listing of events is available to view on the website here.

More than 20 show gardens and feature gardens are on display, as well as a selection of small but sweet Postcard Gardens.

The festival’s Food Village has a range of local venders, a food market and the Bloom Inn: a stylish terrace to watch chef demonstrations from. There are also seven dining options on offer – including a lot of local vendors.

A plant nursery offers plants and flowers to buy, as does the Q-Mark Plant Village.

The outdoor retail area is a one-stop shop for equipment and the Grand Shopping Pavilion offers a huge selection of exhibitors.

The Design & Crafts Council has also brought together local designers and craft-makers to give an insight into what they do.

Where can I eat at Bord Bia Bloom 2023?

There is no shortage of places to snack, eat and drink at the festival:

The Country Crest Restaurant is open all day and offers hot meals, salads, sandwiches, desserts and pastries.

The Garden View Restaurant is a full-service, sit-down restaurant offering a three-course lunch. Tables can be booked in advance here

The Bistro Bloom offers breakfast and lunch ans is family-friendly, it is also the spot for the Seafood Terrace.

The Funky Food Fleet is for smaller mobile caterers such as Dash Coffee, All Bar Chicken, Ciao Cannoli and more.

The Picnic Area offers cuisines from around the world, brought by operators such as Munchies Waffles, Musashi and more.

The BBQ Bliss Zone does exactly what it says on the tin, bringing together a host of vendors including Bad Boys BBQ and more.

The Phoenix Park Café is at the Visitor Centre all year-long, offering a lunch menu, cakes and drinks.

The full exhibitor list is available on the Bord Bia Bloom website here.