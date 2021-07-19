Boots to offer in-store antigen testing for foreign travel

Boots has announced it will be providing in-store antigen testing for foreign travel to those without Covid-19 symptoms from next Monday.

The service will provide antigen testing in response to international travel guidelines where some countries require an antigen test to access the country, the pharmacy chain said.

The service will deliver a result within one hour and provide a certificate which is recognised for international travel that can be uploaded to the EU Digital Covid Certificate.

Members of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) have previously hit out at supermarkets for selling antigen tests, saying they were far less accurate than the PCR tests being used by the HSE.

On Friday, Dr Tony Holohan said: "These tests, if not used properly, have little role to play. If it falsely reassures people, that's a real risk.”

He said Nphet is “concerned” that the use of antigen testing could “represent a real risk to our pandemic response”.

However, antigen testing has been used in certain circumstances in Ireland, including ahead of pilot music events as the live entertainment sector begins to reopen.

Ireland is once again allowing non-essential foreign travel from today, and in a statement, Boots advised customers to check the entry requirement prior to travel as rules change from country to country.

“Customers who wish to avail of Covid-19 testing for international travel purposes should ensure to check the entry requirements for the country they are travelling to as they differ from country to country.

“It is important to note that a negative test result does not preclude people from observing Government guidelines which must continue to be adhered to at all times,” said the statement.

Rapid antigen testing will be available at 14 boots stores across the country, and Boots has emphasised that the service is strictly for people without symptoms of Covid-19.

Caoimhe McAuley, MPSI, Director of Pharmacy and Superintendent Pharmacist at Boots Ireland, said: “The introduction of in-store rapid antigen testing at Boots Ireland is the latest evolution of Covid-19 services at Boots Ireland as we aim to keep pace with the changing landscape.

“As international travel returns from the 19th July, different countries are operating different testing requirements for entry either using a PCR or antigen test.

“Both tests are now available at Boots Ireland stores providing customers with a trusted partner for all Covid-19 testing needs.”

Boots was contacted for a response to the concerns raised by Nphet members about antigen tests.