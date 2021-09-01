‘Booster shots will be necessary’ - Taoiseach Micheál Martin on path out of lockdown for Ireland

Booster shots will be necessary to keep the Covid-19 pandemic at bay, according to An Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Mr Martin said the shots will primarily start with those of who are immunosuppressed, living in nursing homes and the elderly.

The European Medicines Agency has not yet approved any vaccine in such a capacity, but An Taoiseach said they are awaiting “imminent results” from such studies.

“There will be advice coming our way from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC), but it’s clear. The EU, for example, took the decision to pre-purchase hundreds of millions of vaccines to take us through 2022 and 2023 so there is an expectation that third doses will be administered,” the Taoiseach told Bryan Dobson on RTÉ Radio One’s News At One.

Mr Martin said Ireland will soon approach the point at which it is “maxing out” in terms of protection among the Irish population and that this is the point when Ireland will move from a “regulatory phase” to a phase of personal onus and responsibility.

The Taoiseach said Ireland will be relying “primarily” on NIAC for advice on boosters, rather than waiting for EMA approval.

Israel has recently unilaterally approved booster shots for the entire nation as cases surge.

Mr Martin said Ireland’s first duty as a country was to “protect our people” but said that if we don’t vaccinate the world, “we are open to mutations”.

An Taoiseach said specific public health advice was not sought on returning to 100pc capacity on public transport, saying, “that’s not how it works”.

“In a general principle, we are moving from a regulatory phase to one of judgment and personal responsibility.

“The 90pc vaccination rate is what has changed, it does protect us from severe disease and hospitalisation but we still have to be very careful.

Despite some counties exhibiting far higher incidences of Covid-19 than others, Mr Martin said he did not foresee regional lockdowns in the future. “We would rule nothing out… we will continue to push the vaccination programme.. but in the current climate we don’t anticipate doing that,” Mr Martin said.

Mr Martin said Nphet will cease to exist in its current form at some stage but said it is made up predominantly of public service and public health workers that will “be absorbed” back into their previous roles, as first revealed by the Irish Independent at the weekend.

An Taoiseach said there will be a Director of Public Health role created for the first time moving forward from the pandemic.

Speaking about Minister Simon Coveney’s claims that he deleted text messages from Tánaiste Leo Varadkar about attending Katherine Zappone’s party in the Merrion Hotel, Mr Martin said: “I don’t conduct Government business by text”.

Mr Martin also said any official Government communications are “normally retained” and admitted that information leakage from Cabinet meetings “is a problem”.