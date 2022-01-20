Booster jabs are going out of date as many believe worst of pandemic is over

A growing sense that Omicron has peaked may be behind the slowdown in people getting a Covid-19 booster shot.

December had people scrambling and queuing for hours in the cold for booster shots to “save Christmas” and be prepared for the Omicron march.

However, this week the HSE took out full-page ads in national newspapers appealing to 600,000 people who are eligible for a booster shot to come forward for the jab.

The take-up of boosters has slackened since the high of 507,552 in the week before Christmas Day. It fell to 125,265 doses administered last week.

People with very low immune systems who got three shots of the vaccine are now being offered a booster.

There has been a lack of enthusiasm among the under-30s in particular, although anyone three months on from their second dose can get a booster.

Dr Denis McCauley, GP spokesman for the Irish Medical Organisation, pointed out GPs worked flat out before Christmas and beyond to fast-track the roll-out.

“There is always a group of people who mean to get a vaccine but don’t seem to get around to it. Others are saying: ‘Do we really need it?’ They see Omicron as a mild illness. And then there are people who just don’t want it,” he said.

“Everyone is talking now as if we are finished with the pandemic. But we are not finished. And we don’t know if there is going to be another variant of Omicron or Delta.”

Dr McCauley said uptake of the first round of vaccines by young people had been excellent, but many are now asking if they require a booster.

“In actual fact they do need it, particularly if they got the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Even if they had two doses of Pfizer last year they will have a lesser illness if they get infected and are boosted.”

The record levels of people who were infected with Omicron in December and January has further complicated the picture as they must wait three months before getting their booster shot.

However, they only account for a proportion of the hundreds of thousands who still have not come forward.

Dr McCauley said some GPs have been visiting third-level colleges to urge younger age groups to avail of a booster.

It is also inevitable some booster vaccines lying idle will go out of date, with estimates that it could be around 200,000. Dr McCauley said a lot of vaccines have gone unused.

Around 2.57 million booster shots and additional vaccines have been administered so far, with one million given in the last four weeks.

The HSE has said that two weeks after a booster shot, protection from severe illness from Covid-19 should rise to 90pc. Boosters are available at HSE vaccination centres, GP surgeries and pharmacies.

Calls have been made to extend booster shots to 12 to 15-year-olds, with many vaccinated over three months ago now.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee is looking at this, but younger teenagers may get a longer stretch of protection from two doses.