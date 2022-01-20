| 3.8°C Dublin

Booster jabs are going out of date as many believe worst of pandemic is over

Stock image Expand

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

A growing sense that Omicron has peaked may be behind the slowdown in people getting a Covid-19 booster shot.

December had people scrambling and queuing for hours in the cold for booster shots to “save Christmas” and be prepared for the Omicron march.

