Booster doses confirmed for over-80s and for those over 65 in nursing homes

People aged 80 or older and residents of nursing homes aged 65 and older will receive a booster Covid-19 vaccine, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has confirmed.

All recipients of a booster shot will receive it no less than six months after receiving their first two shots and only mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) will be used for the booster programme, regardless of what vaccine a person first received.

Mr Donnelly has previously said he expects booster shots to be administered beginning the end of September or the start of October.

This development follows recommendations made by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) to the chief medical officer, who endorsed the recommendations.

Decreasing immunity, vaccine effectiveness in protecting against serious disease including hospitalisations and death, as well as safety data in respect of a booster dose led NIAC to make the recommendation.

“Consideration was also given to global vaccine equity and upholding the principles of minimising harm, fairness and moral equality as outlined in the National Vaccine Allocation Framework,” a Department of Health spokesperson said.

Minister Donnelly said vaccination “remains our pathway out of this pandemic”, and as with the earlier phases of our vaccination programme, “this update to the programme ensures that we continue to prioritise our most at risk loved ones from the risks posed by Covid-19.”

“I am aware that operationalising these updates to our vaccination programme will take a short period of time. I will continue to work with my Department, the HSE and the High-Level Task Force to implement these recommendations as safely and efficiently as possible,” Minister Donnelly said.

A total of 43 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in the Republic of Ireland over the past week.

This comes as a further 1,545 Covid-19 cases were confirmed today by the Department of Health.

As of 8am today, 335 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 56 are in ICU.

Since the beginning of the pandemic there has been a total of 5,155 deaths related to coroanvirus notified in Ireland.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said the overall incidence of Covid-19 is declining across the country, with the five day moving average at 1,407.

He added: “And we see a stabilisation of ICU and hospital admissions. Incidence of Covid-19 in adolescents and young adults is falling significantly and we are seeing early encouraging signs that the rate of infection plateauing in children of school-going age.

"Nphet will continue to monitor this trend over the coming weeks.

“Vaccination continues to offer the best protection against the most severe effects of Covid-19 including hospitalisation and death.

“Anyone yet to avail of vaccination is strongly encouraged to do so. Local vaccination sites are available on hse.ie.”