Boost for parents as primary schools receive funding for free school books scheme

Primary schools have started to receive their funding for the ground-breaking free books scheme for all their pupils.

It is the first time the State has paid for all books, workbooks and copybooks while other classroom materials may also be covered.

Ireland has lagged behind other countries in this regard.

Schools are receiving €96 for each pupil enrolled, and it will apply to pupils in both primary and special schools.

More than 558,000 children and their parents will benefit from the measure that will take some of the pressure off family finances .

It will also save parents the annual ritual of working through book lists over the summer months.

More than €53m is being allocated for the year starting September 2023 and the funding will be an annual feature of the Department of Education budget.

Under the rules of the scheme, schools are prohibited from asking parents for any contribution to book costs.

Education Minster Norma Foley announced the payment of the grants today on a visit to St Thomas’ junior national school, Lucan, Co Dublin, which has received abut €50,000.

Ms Foley said there “should be absolutely no question of parents being asked for any additional supports here. Considerable work has already gone into this by the department.

“We've already run free book schemes on a pilot basis. We did consult widely on it. So we're very confident of the figures.”

She said if any school had an issue, they should make direct contact with the department.

Because the money can be used for a range of classroom materials, it is expected that it should, at least, reduce the need for parents to be asked for contributions towardsschool day-to-day costs.

Mr Foley would not comment on potential for voluntary contributions to reduce as a result of the books grant, but said that “voluntary contributions should be just that, voluntary”

The minister said it was imperative that every child had the resources required to access education but the Government recognised that back-to-school costs could be a source of financial difficulty for many families every year.

“Grant payments being made this week will mean that parents or guardians will no longer need to buy or rent schoolbooks, workbooks or copybooks for their children.

“Schools will now have the funding required to cover the costs of providing these items ahead of the start of the new school year, helping to ensure that every child has the same opportunity to access and reap the benefits of education.”