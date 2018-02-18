Book-lovers spark campaign to help Emma Hannigan's book hit number one after news of devastating diagnosis

A community of Irish authors and book-lovers are campaigning to help Emma Hannigan's latest book to number one after she shared news of her devastating diagnosis.

The best-selling author revealed to her readers this week that doctors have told her she hasn't long to live.

Writing online, the mum-of-two said she had "the conversation I never wanted to have with my medical team" several days ago. The Wicklow native took to her official Facebook page and her blog on Friday posting, "All good things must come to an end. The time that I knew was borrowed must be given back soon, so it seems.

"The conversation I never wanted to have has been said. My medical team have thrown everything but the kitchen sink at this fight but all avenues have now been exhausted." The 45-year-old explained that the love of her family, friends and fans have sustained her throughout her lengthy 11 year battle.

Just finished Emma Hannigan's Letters To My Daughters - a brilliant page-turner, full of warmth and emotional intelligence

The awful news that, after 13 years of cancer, Emma's doctors have stopped treatment. Her fellow authors would like to get this great book to No 1 for her pic.twitter.com/mRSOMBKx1i — Marian Keyes (@MarianKeyes) February 18, 2018

Author and TV writer Anna McPartin yesterday shared an image of her reading Emma's latest tome, writing; "‘Letters to my Daughters,’ by @MsEmmaHannigan in shops now. Emma can’t promote her work herself so please join us. Buy it. Read it. Promote it." McPartin tagged several well-known authors and social media users in her post.

'Unravelling Oliver' author Liz Nugent also wrote; "As you might know by now, Emma Hannigan is dying after thirteen years of cancer treatment. Her family and friends here and abroad are devastated. Let's get her book to number one. RTs appreciated." Dubray Books also supported the cause and said they would donate all profits made to the Irish Cancer Society; "Let’s do this, readers. We’ll donate all profits from #LetterstomyDaughters to @IrishCancerSoc. Buy it for Emma, buy it to support anyone who has been touched by cancer (& buy it because as always it’s a wonderful book)."

In 2005, Emma discovered that she was carrying the Brca 1 cancer gene. This meant she had an 85pc chance of developing breast cancer and a 50pc chance of developing ovarian cancer.

To reduce her risk to 5pc, the brave mum opted for preventative surgery. In 2006 Emma had a double mastectomy and had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed.

However, in 2007, in spite of the surgery, she was diagnosed with cancer for the first time and a 11 year battle ensued. Emma's novels include Designer Genes, Miss Conceived, The Pink Ladies Club, Keeping Mum, Perfect Wives, Driving Home for Christmas, The Summer Guest, The Heart of Winter, The Secrets We Share and memoir, Talk to the Headscarf.

She wrote online; "I have a new book out. I’m immensely proud of it and it’s titled ‘Letters to my Daughters.’ Usually I’d spend a next few weeks chatting about it and inevitably daring to wonder if you like it. Because this is the time when all authors want to hide in the back of the wardrobe in case nobody likes their new baby! "I won’t need to hide unfortunately, but I sincerely hope you enjoy it.

"These characters were as real to me as all the others. They grew on me and some annoyed me at times, but as always, they were mine. "Enjoy them, curl up with some chocolate or some comfort food and a cup or a glass of what ever tickles your fancy."

Online Editors