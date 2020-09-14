Book of Kells new state-of-the-art display is unveiled

Today is the official unveiling of the new display case for the Book of Kells.

The display case will allow for every page of the famous manuscript to be displayed on a rotating basis. Some of the pages have not been on public display for 30 years.

The freestanding tower case comes from the same designers of the cases for the Mona Lisa, the British Crown Jewels and the Dead Sea Scrolls.

The new case was funded by Fáilte Ireland and a gift from donors.

Last year, the Book of Kells exhibition generated €12.7m, with more than one million visitors to the ninth-century manuscript.

The ancient medieval manuscript, thought to be over 1200 years old contains the four gospels of the New Testament in Latin and is considered to be one of the finest medieval manuscripts on earth.

The exhibition was closed for five months this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking with RTÉ, Librarian and College Archivist Helen Shenton said: "This new display case reflects the importance and beauty of the Book of Kells. It has been designed to protect the manuscript while providing an enhanced viewing experience for visitors.

“The Book of Kells has inspired generations of visitors, students and academics and will continue to do so for future generations as we preserve it with the highest conservation standards and the best technology."

Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht Catherine Martin said, “The opening of the new Book of Kells Treasury and display case is one of the most positive developments for the country’s culture, heritage and tourism sectors this year. It heralds a period of renewal and innovation for cultural organisations across Ireland."

