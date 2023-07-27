Book of condolences to open for Sinéad O'Connor

Dublin Lord Mayor Daithí de Róiste has announced that a book of condolences will be open for Sinéad O'Connor following the singer's death on Wednesday.

Mr de Róiste said that the book of condolences for the Dublin-born singer will be online to allow people to extend their sympathies.

"On behalf of the people of Dublin, I would like to express my deepest sympathies to Sinéad's family following her sudden death. The news has come to a shock to me as well the millions of fans she had in Dublin and around the world," he said.

"My thoughts are with her three children and her family who have lost a loving mother, daughter and sister, while the world has lost an amazing singer, songwriter and major talent.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dilis agus sólas dá muintir."

The iconic musician and activist’s death was confirmed by her family yesterday. She was 56.

Last night, in a statement, the singer’s family confirmed her death and said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Ms O’Connor’s death is “not being treated as suspicious,” UK police confirmed.

Officers were called to an address in south London just after 11am yesterday morning, following reports that a woman was unresponsive.

In a statement, police said: “Police were called at 11:18hrs on Wednesday, 26 July to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address in the SE24 area.

"Officers attended. A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been notified. The death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the Coroner."

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and President Michael D Higgins led the political tributes to the long-time activist, with Mr Varadkar adding: “her talent was unmatched and beyond compare”.