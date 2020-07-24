Book of condolences for hero Dr Syed Waqqar Ali opened by the Mater Hospital

A book of condolences in memory of Dr Syed Waqqar Ali, who sadly passed away this week following a battle with Covid-19, has been opened by the Mater Hospital in Dublin.

Dr Ali was a frontline healthcare worker who provided emergency care to Covid-19 patients at a number of hospitals during the pandemic.

He battled the virus for three months in intensive care.

A hospital spokeswoman said colleagues, friends and the general public are encouraged to visit the virtual book of condolences to leave their messages which will be passed on to the family of Dr Ali.

Mater Hospital chief executive Alan Sharp said: “The entire hospital community here at the Mater were saddened by Dr Syed Waqqar Ali’s passing.

"Dr Ali cared for many patients during the Covid-19 pandemic and made the ultimate sacrifice for them. On behalf of everyone at the Mater Hospital, I wish to extend my sympathy to all of Dr Ali’s wife Rubab, his five children, Sammar, Arslan, Salman, Jarrar and Zahra, his friends and colleagues at this very sad time.”

The book of condolences is live at: https://www.mater.ie/__uuid/08ec11fc-f292-42d1-b7dc-a38ba49d2acc/

