Book about coping with grief by brave daughter of murder victim Corbett makes headlines in the US

In print: Sarah Corbett Lynch with brother Jack and aunt Tracey Lynch and her first book ‘Noodle Loses Dad’. Photo: Don Moloney

A teenage girl who lost her mother to a tragic asthma attack and her father to a brutal murder has made headlines in the United States with her book about dealing with grief.

Sarah Corbett Lynch (13) from Co Limerick wrote a best-selling children's book both to help process her loss and to aid other youngsters dealing with similar grief.

Now, Sarah's book, 'Noodle Loses Dad', has made headlines in the US.

It featured in a special documentary report on major TV channel Fox8, with Sarah revealing the inspiration for the book to help children deal with grief and loss came from her late father, Jason Corbett (39).

Such was the reaction to the story from viewers that US bookstores now want to stock the Limerick teen's book.

"He was the nicest person I knew - he used to make me laugh all the time," Sarah said as she recalled her late father. "He would smile just to make other people smile."

Sarah was only three months old when her mother, Margaret 'Mags' Fitzpatrick, died from an asthma attack in Limerick.

She was only seven when her father was murdered by her stepmother, Molly Martens, and Jason's father-in-law, Tom Martens, leaving herself and her brother Jack orphaned.

Ms Martens had been nanny for the two children before marrying Mr Corbett in 2011 and persuading him to move to North Carolina from Ireland for a fresh start in life.

He was killed as he was preparing to bring his children back to Ireland amid mounting concerns over Ms Corbett's mental health and increasingly bizarre behaviour.

"I said goodnight to Dad before I went to bed. That was it. One day I was talking to Dad about moving home [to Ireland] and then that was it, he was dead."

Sarah drew inspiration for her best-selling book from the bedtime stories her father used to tell her each evening.

"I am 'Noodle' - I wanted to write my book to try to help other children who might be going through difficult times, whether it be divorce, blended families or losing someone they loved."

Sarah published her debut book last Christmas and performed an emotional reading at Daydreams Crèche in Limerick, where her mother worked before her death. A portrait of her mother hangs proudly on the crèche wall.

With her brother Jack (15), Sarah lost her adored father in August 2015.

He was beaten to death by Ms Martens, and her father, retired FBI agent Tom Martens, as he slept at his North Carolina home. Both are now serving 20-25 years in prison for the second degree murder, though they are appealing their convictions.

Sarah said she felt writing the book was helpful in processing her own thoughts and emotions, and she was inspired by the reaction of other children to her writing and stories.

